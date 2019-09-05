Overwatch Is Confirming for a Nintendo Switch October Release

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, we have already seen a number of very popular 3rd-party titles release on the system to huge success. There has, however, been one notable exception to date. Namely, Overwatch.

It seems crazy, particularly given how well suited it would seem to be to the overall ethos of the console, but Overwatch isn’t on the Nintendo Switch. We did, however, get a clue that it was happening late last month when a (now removed) Amazon webpage showed an officially licensed Switch case featuring the Overwatch branding.

Well, following the release of a new video, we now have official confirmation. Overwatch is heading to the Nintendo Switch and will release this October.

Overwatch is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

So, what can we expect from it? Well, the release will include the latest version as seen on the PC, Xbox One and PS4. So, the current and full ‘hero’ roster will be available right from the get-go.

In addition to this, however, the release will also incorporate the Switches ’tilt’ feature to (supposedly) allow for more accurate aiming. Whether that will really work or not, however, remains to be seen.

When Is It Out?

Well, presuming that you haven’t watched the trailer already, then Overwatch will release for the Nintendo Switch on October 15th.

As we said earlier, this release has been a long time coming and, quite frankly, seems to have success written all over it before even the first copy has sold. Overwatch is a game that just seems well suited to the Switch and if you have been waiting patiently for it, then the good news is you don’t have much longer to go!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!