Overwatch Switch Case Hints At Upcoming Port

The Nintendo Switch console has seen a lot of success since it’s release a little over 2 years ago. One of the biggest factors in that is that unlike the Wii-U, the Switch has been able to quickly achieve a solid library of games including many 3rd-party releases. There has, however, to date been one omission that’s more than a little surprising. Namely, Overwatch.

Following a Twitter post, however, users have found that Amazon (very briefly) listed an Overwatch-themed case for the console. If ever you needed a better indication than this was happening, right?

Overwatch Is Heading to the Nintendo Switch?

The listing appeared on Amazon yesterday and has since been removed. Not before, however, people were able to grab some screenshots of the case which is clearly Overwatch-themed.

While this isn’t categorical proof that the port is happening, it seems amazingly doubtful that they would release a peripheral like this if it wasn’t happening!