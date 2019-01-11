Overwatch Update Sees Brigette/DVA Nerfs & Reaper Boosted

One of the things I love the most about Overwatch is the sheer amount of content that Blizzard has added since it originally launched. All of which, incidentally, comes free with the base game. One of the major plus factors, however, is the regular manner in which new characters are introduced. Whenever something new comes along though, it is always critical to try and maintain the balance.

By this, we mean that in Overwatch, there are very few heroes that you could make a strong argument over them having a significant advantage over others. Brigette (one of the more recent additions) has, however, proven to be more than a little difficult. Combining both tank and healing abilities (with a decent damage output) she can be a tough nut to crack.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, a new patch has been introduced to look to redress the balance.

Overwatch v1.21 Patch Lands – Officially Adds 27th Character

DVA and Brigette Nerfed – Reaper Boosted

So what are the changes? Well, it’s bad news for Brigette and DVA mains as they have both had minor nerfs applies to their skills. On the other hand, though, Reapers (of which I count myself) see a boost in their passive ability. The full changes, in brief, include;

  • DVA – Defence Matrix –  Cooldown increased to 2 seconds (from 1 second)
  • Brigette – Armor – Damage reduction from armor reduced from -5 to -3
  • Brigette – Rally (Rally To Me!!!) now has a maximum duration of 30 seconds
  • Reaper – Life steal increased to 50% (from 30%) of damage dealt

I like the Reaper boost, but it is something of a reversal to almost the situation he had on launch. In other words, he can heal himself if he’s out killing and damaging people! Die, Die, Die!

