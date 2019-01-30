OWC ThunderBlade Gen 2 External SSD Now Available

High-Speed Storage for Creative Professionals

OWC is starting 2019 with the launch of their new ThunderBlade Gen 2 external SSD. This is an update to the high-end external storage solution they launched back in April last year. Now it is available with better performance, and at an even lower price point.

The new ThunderBlade is stackable and is also designed to run cooler than the previous version. It has dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, which users can daisy-chain up to five additional units (six total). The fact that they can be stackable makes so it is possible to save desktop space.

Connecting each via SoftRAID, users can expect speeds of up to 3800MB/s and it can complete a 1TB transfer in under four and a half minutes. This makes it an invaluable tool for 4K and 8K video editing.

Maximum capacity can be up to 48TB with six 8TB drives. It is also available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

How Much is the OWC ThunderBlade Gen 2?

Each OWC ThunderBlade comes with a Thunderbolt 3 cable and a 3-year warranty. Pricing for them is as follows: