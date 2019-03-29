Owners of 2009 Borderlands Game Getting FREE GOTY Remaster

New Definitive Version of the 2009 Original

Along with announcing the upcoming arrival of Borderlands 3, Gearbox has further surprise for fans. They are announcing that a remastered version of the original game is coming soon. Best of all, it will be entirely free for those who already own a copy of the 2009 original.

That means high quality graphics, HD textures, high resolution support and more. A notable improvement from the original is the inclusion of a Borderlands 2-style mini map. The inventory system also gets an overhaul. Furthermore, Gearbox has also revamped the final boss battle and adds new vault hunter customization options.

Aside from several quality of life upgrades, it will also include all four expansion packs. Which are The Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution. All fully remastered like the base game for modern systems.

Gearbox is officially calling it the “Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition”. Needless to say, they are making sure that fans have a reason to re-play the game.

When is the Borderlands GOTY Remaster Coming Out?

The game is coming to Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 3.