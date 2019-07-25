Palit Announces the RTX 2080 Super White GameRock Premium

Palit is launching a new gaming product series they are calling “White GameRock Premium”. The first product from which will be an RTX 2080 Super video card with RGB LED and custom cooling.

The RTX 2080 Super White GameRock Premium (or WGRP for short) runs at 1650MHz graphics clock with a boost clock of 1860MHz. The 2080 Super WGRP actually has two BIOS settings for adjust these speeds. One of which is a standard BIOS while the other is for the OC setting.

In terms of display output, this card has three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.0b port. Plus, a USB Type-C port of course, which is becoming the new convenient connectivity standard.

What Kind of Cooling System Does the Palit WGRP use?

To ensure proper cooling, the RTX 2080 Super WGRP uses five copper heatpipes on its heatsink. This is also quite sizable that the video card is almost three slots thick.

This heatsink is actively cooled by two 6-pole motor TurboFan 2.0 fans. These have smaller hub size than typical 4-pole motor fans, so the fan blades are larger. It also consumes less power and spins smoother and longer than other fan designs.

Underneath the cooler is a 10+2 phase DrMOS PWM. This delivers plenty of power for the overclocked GPU and is also much more efficient than reference power schemes.

Does This RTX 2080 Have RGB LED?

The GeForce RTX 2080 Super WGRP does have RGB LED, both on the shroud and the backplate. The Game Rock logo also lights up on the side, although the fan itself does not light up.

For more information, visit the official RTX 2080 Super WGRP product page.