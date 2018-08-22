PALIT Debuts GamingPro Series RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti Cards

Two Variants to Choose From

PALIT is now offering their own custom GeForce RTX 20-series video cards. These will be under their GamingPro and GamingPro OC line, offering two primary custom cooler design options. As the name suggests, the GamingPro OC is the higher end of the two, and is factory overclocked.

To differentiate between the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 models, PALIT decided to give the Ti a gold and black colour scheme. Meanwhile, the non-Ti model has a red and black theme.

The RTX 2080 Ti’s cooler is also larger, thus taking up 2.5 slots. Meanwhile, the RTX 2080 version sits flush with its standard two-slot height.

Both cards also use Driver MOSFETs and have a copper base heatsink. The RTX 2080 Ti even has a very visible 8mm thick copper heatpipe going through it. This should more than compensate for the lack of triple fans like with other RTX 2080 Ti brands.

Do These Palit Video Cards Have RGB LEDs?

According to Palit, both versions have RGB LEDs. Although it is not visible in any promotional photo. It is most likely the GeForce logo on the side, and not the fans itself.

Palit also has their own ThunderMaster utility which can control and customize this RGB LED lighting.

For more information on their RTX 20-Series line, visit their website.