Palit Gaming Pro OC RTX 2080 Graphics Card Review

Palit Gaming Pro OC RTX 2080

The battle of the titans rages on this week, as we continue our coverage of the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards. Today, we have the Gaming Pro Oc from Palit, and I’m quite looking forward to this one. A lot of the RTX cards features massive coolers, which is a real downer for those tight on space. While the Gaming Pro OC is still a “big” card, it’s one of the few new ones that sticks with a strict 2-slot design. Furthermore, it doesn’t have extra width and sticks within the size of the rear PCIe bracket. Does the “smaller” cooler mean smaller performance? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out.

While the card does have a bit of RGB, a bit of an overclock, and a custom cooler, it’s nothing too outlandish. This is nice and simple if anything, and as such, it’s not as heavily overpriced compared to say, the Founders Edition, like some of the flagship models.

Features

2944 Cuda Cores

8 GB GDDR6 Memory

1815 Boost Clock

Specifications

What Palit Had to Say

“The Palit NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GamingPro OC Edition provides the ultimate PC gaming experience. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU design and the innovative RTX platform, RTX graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. This is an entirely new way to play games. NVIDIA’s latest flagship graphics card is a revolution in gaming realism and performance, with the powerful 8GB ultra-fast GDDR6 on-board memory. The Palit GamingPro OC Edition features a Dual Fan Design, stunning RGB Lighting and a Honeycomb Bracket.” – Palit

