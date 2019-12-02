Palit GTX 1650 SUPER StormX OC Review
Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.
Palit GTX 1650 SUPER StormX OC
We actually reviewed the old Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC, so it’ll be pretty easy to see exactly how SUPER this new card really is. We’ve seen some big improvements from the SUPER series though, with cards like the RTX 2070 SUPER breathing down the neck of the stock RTX 2080. Of course, this card isn’t quite in the same league, but let’s hope for some similar performance improvements. Of course, at this price range, the card has some strong competition from AMD, especially they’re RX 5xx series and the RX 5700.
Features
- Turing architecture
- 1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference
- 4 GB GDDR6
- 12 Gbps memory
- 128-bit bus
- Nvidia NVENC Encoder
Specifications
Turing Architecture
“Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.” – Nvidia