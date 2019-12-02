Palit GTX 1650 SUPER StormX OC Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.

Palit GTX 1650 SUPER StormX OC

We actually reviewed the old Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC, so it’ll be pretty easy to see exactly how SUPER this new card really is. We’ve seen some big improvements from the SUPER series though, with cards like the RTX 2070 SUPER breathing down the neck of the stock RTX 2080. Of course, this card isn’t quite in the same league, but let’s hope for some similar performance improvements. Of course, at this price range, the card has some strong competition from AMD, especially they’re RX 5xx series and the RX 5700.

Features

Turing architecture

1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference

4 GB GDDR6

12 Gbps memory

128-bit bus

Nvidia NVENC Encoder

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Turing Architecture