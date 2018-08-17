PALIT And MSI Nvidia 2080/TI Graphics Card Images Leak

PALIT and MSI GeForce 2080 and 2080TI

Within the next week, we expect Nvidia to formally announce the release of the 20XX series of graphics cards. Despite that somewhat informal release date, that hasn’t stopped numerous leaks appearing online. In the last week though, these seem to have cranked up to a new level as the hype intensifies.

In the latest though, VideocardZ has received new leaked images confirming the Palit and MSI packaging and GPU for the 2080 and 2080TI.

MSI

MSI has revealed their Gaming X Trio. This is basically a posh way of saying their GPU will have 3 fans with RGB lighting effect incorporated. Given that this is MSI, the lighting will possibly be sync compatible. A nice touch for the GPU and something that MSI are really starting to push quite heavily in their products.

A closer look at the cards shows the fans and RGB lighting effects in more detail. Scrutinising this further, it also becomes apparent that the cards with have a Type-C VirtualLink connector and NVLink. It confirms, if nothing else, that the SLI system will not be a part of the RTX series from Nvidia.

PALIT

A similar leak has appeared from Palit. Unfortunately, in this instance, we don’t get to see a close-up view of the cards. This may perhaps be due to the design still being subject to change. As can be seen in the image though, from a visual aspect, the only difference lies in the colour with 2080 being red and the 2080TI being off-pink.

What Do We Think?

While both cards are great to look at, we think that MSI has edged this in terms of visual presentation. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that Palit may not take it in terms of what they’ve been able to achieve from the cards performance. The plus side is that we haven’t got long to find out exactly how good these are going to be.

What do you think? Which design do you prefer? – Let us know in the comments!