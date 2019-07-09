Palit RTX 2070 Super GameRock Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 6. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 7. Battlefield V 8. Metro Exodus 9. Far Cry New Dawn 10. The Division 2 11. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 12. Final Thoughts 13. View All Pages

The new SUPER cards are here at last. Sure, the Founders Editions are already released, but today is the launch of all the sexy custom cards from Nvidia’s partners. Today, I’m checking out the latest Palit RTX 2070 GameRock Graphics Card. It’s their “premium edition” too, which basically just means it has a nicer cooler and a slightly bigger factory overclock vs their MSRP version of the card. Pay a little more, get a little more; no big surprises there.

Palit RTX 2070 Super GameRock

So what’s the point in Super? Well, it’s basically the Ti card of this generation. Usually, mid-generation Nvidia would release the Ti models. However, we had some of those at launch. So for 2019, it seems that SUPER is the new Ti. The faster, most powerful versions of the RTX series of cards. As I said in our other SUPER review “It’s basically an RTX 2070 on steroids, or looking at it another way, an RTX 2080 sleeping pills.”

Features

Powered by GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

2560 Cuda Cores

12nm Turing Process

Ray Tracing Support

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.