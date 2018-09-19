Palit RTX 2080 Super JetStream Graphics Card Review

Palit RTX 2080

The time has finally come, as the next wave of next-generation graphics cards is finally here, starting with the Palit Super JetStream RTX 2080. Sure, it does seem that Nvidia is competing with themselves right now, but what the hell, it’s going to be fun. The GTX 1080 Ti is already the fastest card on the market and great for 4K gaming. However, the market is pushing for bigger performance figures, high resolutions, high framerates, VR, HDR, and beyond. With that in mind, the RTX series of cards have a lot of new features that promise to push gaming technology forward once again. While the RTX 2080 isn’t the flagship of the new series, that honour resides to the 2080 Ti. However, most consumers are likely to go for the RTX 2080, likely due to its more attractive price point.

“The GeForce RTX 2080 is based on the Turing TU104 GPU. TU104 contains 13.6 Billion transistors, making it more complex than the GP102 GPU previously used in NVIDIA’s flagship TITAN XP. The GeForce RTX 2080 is designed for gamers who want high-fidelity 4K gaming. It delivers 4K HDR at 60Hz for a more immersive gaming. When combined with a 60Hz 4K VRR display, the RTX 2080 powers a truly killer gaming experience.” – Palit

More Power!

With an increased core count, higher boost clocks, and the faster GDDR6 memory, these cards are poised to take the performance crown. Add to that the 46 new RT cores, and 368 Tensor cores on the RTX 2080, which will help deliver RayTracing and new AA techniques, and more, and you’re well on your way to some great looking graphics.

“The GeForce RTX 2080 features 2944 CUDA Cores, 46 RT Cores, and 368 Tensor Cores, and ships with a GPU Boost clock speed of 1710 MHz. Like the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, a Founders Edition version is offered directly from the NVIDIA website that ships with a 90 MHz overclock, bringing the GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition GPU Boost clock speed up to 1800 MHz. Our board partners will also offer their own stock and factory-overclocked graphics cards based on the GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.” – Palit

RTX On!

Features

Geforce Experience

Nvidia Shadow Play

Nvidia Ansel

DirectX 12

Nvidia G-SYNC

HDR

Ray Tracing

Nvidia DLSS

Specifications

Boost Clock – 1860 MHz

Memory Speed – 14Gbps (1750 MHz)

TDP – 245w without USB

TDP – 280w with USB

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Palit product page here.

What’s in the Box

First up, you get that rather bulky looking GPU, obviously. Add to that a pretty standard PSU cable adaptor for those that need to change two 6-pins to a single 8-pin header. Finally, you also have some documentation and a driver CD. Of course, you should never use that CD, and go download the most up to date drivers from Nvidia as they update so frequently.