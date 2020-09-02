Palit Unveils its Nvidia 3090/3080/3070 GamingPro & GameRock GPUs

Palit Microsystems Ltd, one of the world’s leading graphics card manufacturers has today announced the launch of the GeForce RTX™ 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 GameRock, and GamingPro Series powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

Palit Nvidia 3090/3080/3070 GamingPro & GameRock GPUs

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

Designed for Enthusiast Gamers

Palit’s flagship “GameRock” Series is built for enthusiast gamers who desire to have ultimate gaming experience and maximized ARGB lighting environment. Reskinned into “The Dazzling Angel,” the GameRock Series not only feature the fancy Angel ARGB lighting, but also the beastly thermal module that offers extreme cooling performance.

For gamers who are more into classic design graphics card with powerful gaming performance, Palit “GamingPro” Series will be of best choice. Equipped with solid thermal module and advanced TurboFan 3.0, GamingPro Series is optimized for next level gaming experience. Combining an iron-black and silver-grey design with ARGB, the product allows customized lighting effects to suit gamers’ own style.

Where Can I Learn More?

While Palit has not yet confirmed any specific release dates nor prices for their new 30XX graphics card releases, if you want to learn more about them you can visit their official website via the link here!

