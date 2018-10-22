Panasonic’s ‘Wear Space’ Helps You Focus (and Look Stupid)

Designed to Minimize Distraction

Panasonic‘s Future Life Factory teamed up with Japanese fashion designer Kunihiko Morinaga to develop the ‘Wear Space’. The device is intended to be worn publicly at an office setting so users can focus on their work. Wear Space simply consists of a curved flexible strip which wraps around the user’s head. So essentially it is the human equivalent of blinkers for horses.

The partition physically prevents the user from seeing up to 60% of their total field of vision. Thus, in theory, allowing them to concentrate on the task in front of them. Since the material is flexible, users can just widen it to increase their field of vision when necessary.

“As open offices and digital nomads are on the rise, workers are finding it ever more important to have personal space where they can focus,” says Panasonic (via Deezen). “Wear Space instantly creates this kind of personal space – it’s as simple as putting on an article of clothing.”

What About Surrounding Noise?

This is where Panasonic comes in as the Wear Space comes with built in noise-cancelling headphones. Which is why there is a considerable amount of space around the head for the device. These headphones will connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and provides three levels of noise-cancellation.

Since it wraps around the back, Wear Space does not put pressure on the top of the head like a regular headphone would.

How Can I Get a Panasonic ‘Wear Space’?

The project is currently being crowdfunded over at GreenFunding. So if you wish to participate in this project and be an early adopter, visit the Wear Space campaign page (Japanese language). It has a ¥15,000,000 goal, and at the time of writing this article has 61% funding.