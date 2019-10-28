Great news for PC gamers today as the SEGA Saturn classic, Panzer Dragoon, is heading to our beloved system of choice! Don’t worry though, if you’re still eager to play it on Nintendo Switch, you’ll have that option too.

Not a lot of people played this game back in the day, and that’s a real shame. The SEGA Saturn wasn’t the biggest selling console ever. Actually, SEGA really screwed that launch up in so many ways. Actually, it’s amazing anyone played on one at all. I did though, and like most SEGA releases, it was brilliant and had some truly unique games. The 1995 SEGA release Panzer Dragoon is certainly one of the best though.

Watch out for Panzer Dragoon landing right into the… Steam Store! Visit Steam and add Panzer Dragoon: Remake to your Wishlist!



Panzer Dragoon: Remake on Steam – https://t.co/rLXvZ0kT9A



—#PanzerDragoonRemake #Steam pic.twitter.com/TtGO7ESHfG — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) October 25, 2019

Panzer Dragoon Remake is Heading to PC

The update is said to remain “true to the original” and keep that fun gameplay as intended. However, by the looks of things, the graphics have been well and truly brought up to speed. I’m not sure how well many gamers will take to an on-rail shooter these days, but it really is a fun game. Fortunately, with new graphics and improved controls, it may just find a new home in modern gamers hearts.

The game is set to release “this winter” and you can find its Steam page here.

About Panzer Dragoon

“A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.” – Steam

FEATURES