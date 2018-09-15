Papers Please Creator Set To Release New Game This Autumn

Papers Please Developer Set To Release New Game This Autumn

In 2013 Lucas Pope launched ‘Papers, Please’. The concept of the game was relatively simple. You worked at a border checkpoint in a made-up country called Arstotzka. Although this country was imaginary, it was clearly meant to represent something similar to the border controls that existed between the West and Soviet Union.

The game proved to be highly popular. Not just because it was presented so well, but because the game was actually quite difficult in terms of completing it, but also quite poignant in terms of the ethical decisions it would make you take.

Well, in a report via Eurogamer, Lucas Pope is set to release his next game this August and similar to ‘Papers, Please’ this one is also going to have a rather mundane setting.

Return Of The Obra Dinn

The game is described as “an insurance adventure with minimal colour”. It will, however, largely revolve around solving the mystery of ship where the entire crew has died, likely with you playing as an insurance adjuster! You must use logic, puzzles and a little bit of hidden item mystery to try and solve the case.

When Is It Out?

The game will release at some point over the next 2-3 months of the PC and MAC. It will certainly be interesting to see how this works. From the brief trailer above it again looks like another interesting concept.

Given that we have worked as a border control agent and will now essentially be an insurance worker, one can only wonder what’s next… Perhaps an adventure in accountancy!

What do you think? Did you ever play ‘Papers, Please’? Did you manage to complete it? – Let us know in the comments!