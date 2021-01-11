Parler Gets Kicked Off Amazon’s Servers

Late last week we had the news that both Google and Apple had removed the Parler app from their respective stores. Largely in direct response to the recent political uproar in America where Donald Trump supporters attempted (with some success) to storm the Congress building. – Well, while that in itself was rather a significant blow to the social media application, a significantly terser one has just been handed out by Amazon.

Put simply, at least at the time of writing, Parler hasn’t just been deplatformed, but it’s also been made homeless!

Parler Gets Booted Off Amazon’s Servers!

While the Parler application had been removed from both iPhone and Android store platforms, it was still fully accessible via a web browser. With Parler hosting itself on Amazon’s servers, however, the retail giant has decided to break the agreement with the social media platform and, as such, if you now go to check out the website, all you’ll find is a 404.

If you don’t believe me, click on the link here!

What Happens Now?

At this point, the future of the Parler social media platform is in more than a little doubt as, presumably, the companies management is now in the midst of desperation attempting to find someone other than Amazon willing to host them. – For what it’s worth, I’m not going to comment either way as to whether I think the decision by Amazon was right or not, but there will undoubtedly be some people out there who will view this as a biased attempt to shut down the social media platform whose primary mantra was total freedom of speech. – Something that many people feel, for better or worse, simply isn’t possible on the more mainstream options.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!