Partial Nvidia RTX Ampere Specifications Leak (Maybe)

nvidia 3080 fan render

Following the leak of images showing what was reportedly one of the proposed Nvidia RTX 3080 ‘Founders Edition’ graphics card designs, Team Green has certainly seen a pretty huge spike in the news! Just when you think that every drop might have been squeezed out of it, however, something new comes along.

So, what is it this time? Well, in a report via TechSpot, specifications of some of the Nvidia 30XX graphics cards have appeared online and, if correct, will likely go to confirm 2 theories. Firstly, that they’re going to be pretty bloody powerful. Secondly, they’re also (almost certainly) going to be pretty bloody expensive!

Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards

We should start by noting that there is no confirmation of this information and, as such, taking it with a grain of salt is certainly recommended. If they are, however, correct, then we’re going to see not only an upgrade to GDDR6X memory, but also (if you’ll note the 3090) a huge 24GB of it! – While the ‘3080/ti’ models will comparatively have much less, it should be noted that, at the time of writing, GDDR6 memory is really expensive! As such, even with this quantity, these cards are going to (almost certainly) come with a hefty price tag!

What is this 3090 though? Well, the best speculation to date suggests that this is the official product name for what may eventually form their next-generation ‘Titan‘ release. With those specifications, it would certainly seem to be living up to that name!

Partial Nvidia RTX Ampere Specifications Leak (Maybe) 1

What Do We Think?

The short version is that, if this information is proven to be correct, Nvidia’s new top-end graphics cards are going to be pretty amazing. Of course, there is still further information to come out such as clock speeds, etc. Remember though, these GPUs are not expected to release until around September this year and, as such, while there’s already plenty to digest, there’s a lot more to come yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

