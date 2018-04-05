Partners Launch Petition To Ban Fortnite

Wifes, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, friends and all significant others launch a petition to ban Fortnite

The effect that Fortnite has had on the world of gaming is substantial, to say the least. With over 20 million players now currently engaged in battle royale survival, it seems that some are not entirely happy about it. Specifically, those who are in a relationship with fans of the game.

As such, via a Change.org petition, partners, and significant others have launched a petition calling for the ban of the game. Their intention? To win their partners back from it!

The petition!

Looking for just 500 signatures, the petition has quickly found itself a lot of fans and supporters. Elizabeth S has said: “Fortnite is annoying, it is distracting when people talk about it in class. It is lowering my friend’s grades as they are addicted to it. I don’t know what to do, she’s throwing her life away for the game”

Some do see this as an attempt for their partner to interfere with their gaming time. Something I think most of us can relate to. As such a brief petition was launched to ‘ban girls from Fortnite’. I can’t find that at the moment and I suspect it may likely have been deleted. Hopefully before the OP’s partner found out.

Will the petition have any effect?

Nope, not a chance. With 20 million users Epic Games are not about to implement a mass ban just too satiate those who feel their partners love the game more than them. Anyone in a half decent relationship knows their priorities. My wife, for example, knows that she is above gaming on my list. She perhaps though doesn’t realize just how close that gap is.

What do you think about this? – Let us know in the comments!