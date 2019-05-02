Patriot Announces the New Signature Premium DDR4 Series

New DDR4 Option for Mainstream Builders

Patriot Memory is announcing the arrival of their new Signature Premium DDR4 RAM kits. These are non-ECC UDIMM memory for wide compatibility rather than pure performance. Thus, it has a more understated look and is available with modest speeds.

The heatspreader is almost plain black with the exception of having an embossed Patriot logo. This heatspreader also only extends a few milimeter off the top of the PCB. Thus, ensuring that CPU heatsink clearance is not an issue.

“We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new line to the mainstream PC users and integrators” said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President at Patriot. “The Signature Premium DDR4 UDIMM memory with heatshield product line is offering what consumers need most: a great looking DRAM backed by solid performance and a good price.”

What Patriot Signature Premium DDR4 Kit Options are Available?

Patriot offers the Signature Premium series in 2400MHz and 2666MHz speeds. These come in either single-stick 4GB, single-stick 8GB, single-stick 16GB, dual-stick 8GB (2x4GB), dual-stick 16GB (2x8GB), and dual-stick 32GB (2x16GB) kits.

Pricing starts at $27.99 USD all the way to $196.99 USD. See the table below for individual kit pricing.

For more information, visit https://www.patriotmemory.com/.

