Patriot Launches the Trinity 3-in-1 USB Flash Drive

/ 55 mins ago

Multi-Interface Support

Patriot Memory is introducing the Trinity USB flash drive. The name comes from the fact that the compact storage device comes equipped with a Type-A, Type-C as well as a Micro-B connector head. That means users can connect it to almost any device without a need for an adapter cable.

The Type-C connector common in more modern Android phones is on one end and has a cover cap. Meanwhile, the Type-A connector end has a metal shell cover which rotates out of the way. This Type-A connector also converts into a micro-B connector by flipping up the tip. Micro-b is a common for older Android phones, while USB type-A is the most common of all connector types.

The Trinity USB drive is capable of up to 200MB/s read and is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 or USB 1.1 ports.

What Capacity Options are Available for the Patriot Trinity?

Users can choose between a 32GB, 64GB as well as a 128GB Trinity USB flash drive.

How Much is the Patriot Trinity?

The Patriot Trinity 3-in-1 USB Flash Drive will be available to the public for purchase in May 2018 on the Patriot webstore(US only),  Amazon,  Newegg , and various retailers. MSRP is 32GB at USD $27.99; 64GB at USD $38.99 and 128GB at USD $69.99.   

