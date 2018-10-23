Patriot Launches the Viper V765 RGB Mechanical Keyboard

Built with Aircraft Grade Aluminium

Patriot is expanding their Viper gaming lineup with the launch of the new Viper V65. This is a mechanical RGB gaming keyboard built with an aircraft grade aluminium chassis. Furthermore, it is the first keyboard to feature Kailh‘s latest white box switch technology. These are similar to Cherry MX switches having compatible stems but have a surrounding ‘box’ reinforcement. Patriot will be offering the red, white, black and brown switch variants.

Aside from the durability of the aluminium chassis, the keyboard itself has a water and dust protection rating of IP65. That makes it tougher and more durable than most mechanical keyboards in the market.

Like all gaming keyboards these days, the high-end Viper V765 also features fully backlit RGB LEDs. Users will be able to customize these lights through the Viper software, and even set individual lights and change presets.

It is not all about aesthetics either as it also comes with N-key rollover via USB, dedicated volume wheel and media controls. Plus, it has a removable magnetic palm rest so that gamers can play for long periods of time.

How Much is the Patriot Viper V765 Keyboard?

The V765 will be availables soon via the Patriot Store or through Amazon for $99 USD. It comes with a 2-year warranty.