Patriot Memory Launches New Viper RGB DDR4 Memory Kits

RGB Performance Memory from Patriot

Patriot Memory has rolled out their brand new RGB DDR4 series memory kits. These are wireless RGB LED equipped DDR4 modules available in dual-channel 16GB kits. They are also offering it with either a black or white heatspreader, allowing users to match it to their build’s components.

However, Patriot is not simply releasing these as a eye-candy, since they are high-performance modules as well. In fact, they are providing these in options up to 4133MHz. Plus, it is compatible with both AMD AM4 and Intel chipset mainboards. It also supports XMP 2.0 for quick single toggle overclocks without much fiddling.

The new Viper heatspreader design uses high-quality aluminium and also dissipates extra heat from high overclocks. These Viper module memory ICs were also handpicked to be top performers, so the extra thermal allowance via heatsink comes in handy.

How Is The RGB LED Lighting Controlled?

Patriot ensures compatibility of these modules with most modern motherboard brands. It comes with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome Sync certification.

Furthermore, Patriot Memory provides their own Viper RGB software application for adjusting the lighting. This allows users with non-compatible motherboards to adjust it as well. The software allows user to have 5 customizable lighting profiles in addition to several pre-programmed lighting effects. That includes heartbeat, raindrop, breathing, solid etc.

How Much Are These Patriot Viper RGB DDR4 Memory Kits?

These memory kits are available in Europe starting at €179.90 for the 2666MHz model and goes up to €284 for the 4133MHz kit.