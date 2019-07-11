Patriot Memory Now Has Ryzen 3000 Optimized Viper DDR4 Kits

Patriot Memory is adding a new set of DDR4 RAM kits, specifically tailored for AMD Ryzen 3000 systems. These Viper 4 DDR4 memory kits are available in a frequency range between 3000MHz up to 4000MHz.

Due to its Infinity Fabric design, AMD’s Ryzen platform can really benefit from high RAM frequencies. Now, the newer generation, recently launched CPUs can take advantage of much higher speeds than before. While the 1st Gen Ryzen could go up to 3000 or 3200MHz, the 3rd Gen Ryzen can do up to 4400MHz.

The actual Viper 4 Ryzen 3000 modules look similar to previous Viper DDR4 sticks. It has a black PCB and a matching black aluminium heatspreader. This heatspreader is quite substantial too and is held in place by screws,.

What DDR4 Kit Options are Available?

There are 5 SKUs initially available. Two of which run at 3000MHz but differ in size. One is 8GB (2x4GB) and one is 16GB (2x8GB). The rest of the kits available are available in 16GB (2x8GB) in 3200, 3600 and 4000MHz.

Keep in mind that only X570 motherboards will be able to run the speeds higher than 3200MHz. Meanwhile, all the 3000MHz and 3200MHz kits will run on any Ryzen AM4 motherboard.

How Much Are These Patriot Memory Viper 4 DDR4 Kits?

The 8GB Ryzen 3000MHz kit starts at just $51.99 USD, while the 16GB version has an MSRP of $91.99. Bumping up the 16GB kit to 3200MHz only costs a bit more at $93.99.

As for the two X570-only compatible kits, the 16GB 3600MHz kit starts at $119.99, while the 16GB 4000MHz kit costs $184.99.

Every single one comes with a lifetime warranty. For more information, visit the official Patriot website.