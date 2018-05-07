Patriot Viper V370 Stereo Gaming Headset Review

Viper V370

A few years ago, I reviewed the very first Patriot Viper headset, the V360. It was pretty fantastic value for money at the time and offered a nice range of features that were sure to please anyone looking for a good headset at a reasonable price. Now they’re back again with the V370, a tweaked and improved model that promises bigger and better performance, build quality and style.

With virtual 7.1 surround sound, USB connectivity, a fold-away microphone, RGB lighting, and some rumble drivers, it’s pretty well equipped. At around £40, it’s not going to break the bank either. However, that’s a very tricky section of the market, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Viper stacks up against the competition. Steelseries, TurtleBeach and a few others have a few headsets in this price range, and there are often compromises to get the price a little lower; will we see any with the Viper? Let’s find out!

Features

This gaming headset will get you into the game with fully immersive high definition 7.1 virtual surround sound

Ultra Bass Response for booming in-game sound effects

Customizable RGB LED illumination

Built-in foldable noise cancelling microphone

USB interface, extra set of cloth mesh ear pads, and travel pouch

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Patriot Had to Say

“The Patriot V370 RGB 7.1 virtual surround sound gaming headset is designed to provide an enhanced PC gaming experience. Engineered with a closed back and ergonomic ear cups, the V370 blocks out environmental noise and fits comfortably over the ears to keep you relaxed and focused on your game longer. Experience Patriot’s revolutionary Ultra Bass Response (UBR) system to add an extra dimension of enhanced audio to your gameplay. Simply flip a switch to enable two powerful sub-woofers to really feel the game between your ears. Backed by Patriot’s award-winning customer service and a two-year warranty, the V370 is compatible with nearly every Windows operating system, including Windows 10, Mac OS X or higher.” – Patriot Viper

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box

For a budget headset, you don’t expect much, but Patriot delivered the goods anyway! In the box, you’ll find the hard-wired USB headset. However, you’ll also find a lovely carry pouch to keep your headset clean and tidy, as well as some extra ear pads.

The headset comes with leather pads pre-installed, but these lovely memory foam and fabric ones are also included.