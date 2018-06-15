Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse Review

Viper V560

While many of you will better know Patriot for their memory products, they’re also extremely competitive when it comes to peripherals. Their Viper gaming range is winning plenty of awards in the few years it has been going. Of course, I’m eager to see if that holds true with their new V560.

Equipped with an “Xtreme Precision” laser, offering up 120000 DPI tracking speeds, LED lighting customisation, RGB, and much more, it’s certainly good on paper. Furthermore, it also features their excellent ceramic pad design, which we’ve seen on previous models; I’m pleased to see it again.

Features

Xtreme Precision Laser Sensor, Zero Delay

Up to 12000 DPI

DPI LED indicator

Fully Customizable LED colours

Full RGB customizable profiles

Nine programmable keys

Ceramic foot pads for maximum performance

What Patriot Viper Had to Say

“The Patriot V560 gaming mouse is one of the most customizable mice on the market with up to 29.4g of adjustable weight and five onboard profiles. Nine programmable buttons are easily accessible during intense gaming sessions allowing users to switch profiles quickly to fit personal gaming techniques.” – Patriot

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.

What’s in the Box?

The Viper comes bundled with all the usual documentation, a weight tuning system, and an extra side panel. More on that shortly, of course.