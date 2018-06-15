Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 54 mins ago
Viper V560
While many of you will better know Patriot for their memory products, they’re also extremely competitive when it comes to peripherals. Their Viper gaming range is winning plenty of awards in the few years it has been going. Of course, I’m eager to see if that holds true with their new V560.
Equipped with an “Xtreme Precision” laser, offering up 120000 DPI tracking speeds, LED lighting customisation, RGB, and much more, it’s certainly good on paper. Furthermore, it also features their excellent ceramic pad design, which we’ve seen on previous models; I’m pleased to see it again.
Features
- Xtreme Precision Laser Sensor, Zero Delay
- Up to 12000 DPI
- DPI LED indicator
- Fully Customizable LED colours
- Full RGB customizable profiles
- Nine programmable keys
- Ceramic foot pads for maximum performance
What Patriot Viper Had to Say
“The Patriot V560 gaming mouse is one of the most customizable mice on the market with up to 29.4g of adjustable weight and five onboard profiles. Nine programmable buttons are easily accessible during intense gaming sessions allowing users to switch profiles quickly to fit personal gaming techniques.” – Patriot
Product Trailer
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.
What’s in the Box?
The Viper comes bundled with all the usual documentation, a weight tuning system, and an extra side panel. More on that shortly, of course.