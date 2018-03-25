Patriot Viper V570 Blackout Edition RGB Mouse Review

Viper V570 RGB Blackout

While they may be better known for their high-performance memory products, Patriot has been making significant progress with their gaming peripherals too! The Viper series of keyboards, mice and headsets has continued to impress over the last couple of years. They’re not the most high-end, but they’ve each been competitive and well priced to stay very much relevant in the market.

Today, I’ve got their lovely V570 Blackout Edition gaming mouse in for review. However, I also have their RGB mouse mat. I don’t review mouse mats, but I’m happy to throw it into the mix today for some glamour shots, who know’s, maybe they’ll be the perfect match.

Features

Xtreme Precision Laser Sensor

Up to 12,000 DPI

Multi-zone customizable RGB LED management

Advance MMO+FPS all-in-one ergonomics

RGB customizable profiles

13 programmable macro keys

Ceramic foot pads for maximum performance

DPI LED indicator

Adjustable weights of up to 34.2g

Zero Delay

Specifications

8000 DPI hardware/12000 DPI software

Light source: Laser

IPS: 150

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Switch: Omron (10M clicks)

Sensor: Avago ADNS-9800

Controller: Sonix

What Patriot Had to Say