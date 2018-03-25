Patriot Viper V570 Blackout Edition RGB Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
Viper V570 RGB Blackout
While they may be better known for their high-performance memory products, Patriot has been making significant progress with their gaming peripherals too! The Viper series of keyboards, mice and headsets has continued to impress over the last couple of years. They’re not the most high-end, but they’ve each been competitive and well priced to stay very much relevant in the market.
Today, I’ve got their lovely V570 Blackout Edition gaming mouse in for review. However, I also have their RGB mouse mat. I don’t review mouse mats, but I’m happy to throw it into the mix today for some glamour shots, who know’s, maybe they’ll be the perfect match.
Features
- Xtreme Precision Laser Sensor
- Up to 12,000 DPI
- Multi-zone customizable RGB LED management
- Advance MMO+FPS all-in-one ergonomics
- RGB customizable profiles
- 13 programmable macro keys
- Ceramic foot pads for maximum performance
- DPI LED indicator
- Adjustable weights of up to 34.2g
- Zero Delay
Specifications
- 8000 DPI hardware/12000 DPI software
- Light source: Laser
- IPS: 150
- Polling rate: 1000Hz
- Switch: Omron (10M clicks)
- Sensor: Avago ADNS-9800
- Controller: Sonix
What Patriot Had to Say
“The Patriot Viper V570 RGB Blackout edition gaming mouse gives you the ability to customize your mouse to match any color theme you desire with full spectrum RGB lighting throughout seven different color zones on the mouse.” – Patriot Viper