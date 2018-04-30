Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Viper V770 RGB

Patriot is well known in the PC market for their awesome memory products. However, a few years ago they expanded their Viper gaming range to include gaming peripherals. This saw them launch the fantastic V760 RGB Mechanical Keyboard (review). We couldn’t find anything we didn’t love about the V760. However, now they’re back with their new flagship, the Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Keyboard, which aims to improve on virtually every aspect. How much improvement have they made in two years? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out!

Features

The V770 comes equipped with Aircraft Grade Aluminium chassis construction, mechanical gaming switches, per-key RGB LED lighting, audio and USB pass-through, dedicated macro keys, dedicated multimedia keys, a detachable wrist rest, and much more. When it comes to flagship keyboards, that’s more than the basics covered, and should put it in direct competition with the best from any rival brand.

What Patriot Had to Say

“The Patriot V770 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is sure to be the envy of all your friends at the next LAN party. Kailh Red mechanical switches provide the smooth, fast, linear response, giving you the tactical edge. With 5 dedicated macro keys, dedicated multi-media controls, volume/mute control wheel, and auxiliary USB and audio pass through ports built on board, the V770 gives you ultimate control at your fingertips. The V770 along with the Viper software give you the ability to illuminate each key up to 16.8 million colours, set up to five user profiles, ten different lighting effects, and up to 108 macro settings, making it one of the most customisation keyboards available on the market today.” – Patriot

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Aside from the keyboard, naturally, you’ll find a small packet of documentation, a Y-split adaptor for headphones, and a key cap puller. They’re both lovely little extras, and will undoubtedly come in handy.