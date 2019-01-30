PC Building Simulator Leaves Steam Early Access

Version 1.0 Launched

The PC Building Simulator first became available two years ago in pre-alpha phase. Now it is finally leaving Steam Early Access and is available as version 1.0. Along with the launch comes the addition of three new brand partners with their products available in-game. These are NVIDIA, Thermaltake, and Deepcool with their Gamerstorm brand as well. Which means users can finally build an RTX 1080 Ti system (virtually), even if they only have $20 in their pocket.

In addition to these three new partners, PC Building Simulator also partnered up with the following companies so their hardware is usable in-game:

To celebrate the launch, the title is currently available for 10% off. There is also the Overclocked edition bundle which includes two additional NZXT cases and a full soundtrack available for 8% off. All the songs are related to PC building which should get you into the building mood. The track listing is available below:

1. Smearing Thermal Compound – Hard Drive (03:02)

2. RAM Out of Luck – Motherboard (03:22)

3. A Thousand GigaFLOPs Without You – C.P.U. (03:05)

4. Linear Feedback Shift Register – Universal Serial Bus (04:12)

5. Light – Diode (03:48)

6. Upload Download – Petabyte (03:44)

7. Inverse Fourier Transformation – Upstream Pinout (03:20)

8. Trace a Ray Reflection – North Bridge (03:22)

9. Advanced Host Controller Interface – Heatsink (02:25)

10. The Ultimate PC – Chris Blundell & Gavin Harrison (02:25)

This soundtrack is accessible via the Steam music player or directly via the OST folder in the installation directory.

As for the special NZXT cases, these are the NZXT H500 Re-Animator and NZXT H700 Extinction Wars cases. Both designed by Brock Hofer, designer of the Hyper Beast skin).

Can My System Run PC Building Simulator?

The simulator does not require much in terms of actual hardware to run it. Minimum requirements is as follows: