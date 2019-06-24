PC Exclusive Features for Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Revealed

Final Fantasy VIII PC

One of the biggest surprises of E3 2019 for me was the Final Fantasy VIII announcement. We’ve had our sights so firmly locked on the VII release, that we never even saw this one coming. Admittedly, they’ve not done a full remake of this one, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be awesome. The game will feature improved assets, revised models, etc. It’s basically the same game, but they’ve polished it up best they can.

All Platforms

The game will release on PC and consoles. All of the versions will feature Triple Speed, Battle Enhancements (Max HP, ATB, Special Moves), and Disable Random Encounters. Basically, it has cheats. The game was quite sluggish by today’s standards, so being able to boost through some of the grinding, can help out a lot.

PC Version

The PC version will offer additional features, such as the ability to acquire all items, abilities, special moves, and even more special, all of the Triple Triad cards. You’ll also be able to max your GF level, Gil and Magic.

Highly Customisable System Settings

This is the weird one, they just say “Highly customisable system settings” now what that means, I don’t know. Perhaps refresh rate, resolution, maybe even a wide-screen hack? I really don’t know. Either way, it’s nice to see they’re cramming in a little bit of what they can.

Release Date

Final Fantasy VIII Remaster release on Steam later in 2019, although we do not have a specific date at this time.