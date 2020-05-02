PC Halo 3 & Halo 3 ODST Screenshots Revealed

The Halo franchise is by far one of my all-time favourites, from the great single-player campaign, the fantastic split-screen co-op (not you Halo 5), the split-screen multi-player (again, not you Halo 5). 343 Industries has done a great job getting The Master Chief Collection in shape over the years, and while it’s had its bumps in the road, it’s the best collection of HALO we’re likely to ever see, or is it?

Halo The Master Chief Collection PC

As you know, they’re pushing to port the franchise fully over to PC, with all the improved features and graphics that usually entails. Now PC gamers are waiting for more news on Halo 3 as well as the semi-sequel Halo 3 ODST, and these first few shots from a work in progress build are a great start.

Halo 3 & Halo 3 ODST Remastered?

Unlike the incredible Halo 2 remaster, Halo 3 will not be remastered. It’ll basically be the X360 version of the game, but with a first 60 FPS keeping things nice and smooth. Honestly, I like the remastered ones, but Halo 3 is surprisingly still a great looking game, and I’m more than happy to play it again as it was. Who knows, there’s always scope to remaster it in the future anyway.

Release Date

There’s no real release date on all this as such. However, I suspect if all goes well we will see it this year. Of course, this is early news, so expect further updates in the coming weeks and months.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Steam now for just £29.99 and will include Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, at least as soon as each section is completed and released.