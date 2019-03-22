PC Requirements Revealed For Assassins Creed 3 Remastered

Assassins Creed 3 Remastered

I must admit that in recent years I have grown more than a little tired with the Assassins Creed franchise. This might be due to the fact that the games seem to release far too frequently. It is, however, perhaps more likely that with each new game I get more than a little feeling of deja vu each time.

Of all the games, however, the third was undoubtedly my favourite and as such, with a Remaster on the way, there’s a very good chance that this game will end up on my system. Will my system run it though? Well in a report via DSOGaming, the official PC requirements for Assassins Creed 3 Remastered have been revealed!

PC Requirements!

Minimum Specifications (30FPS):

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended Specifications 1080p (30FPS):

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: High

Recommended Specifications 1080p (60FPS):

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290X

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: High

Recommended Specifications 4K (30FPS):

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 @ 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega56 or better

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High

What Do We Think?

On the whole, the system requirements seem rather good. Although the 4K setting is only at 30 FPS (and this will raise questions whether that is locked) overall the system required for that experience is relatively benign. All in all, I would think that this is good news for most of you!

Assassins Creed 3 Remastered will release on March 29th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!