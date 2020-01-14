PC Sales See its First Growth for 5 Years!

The PC market has been in something of a decline for the last 7 years, but that is a statement that requires more than a little clarification. You see, the decline isn’t specifically with components, but moreover the fact that fewer ‘general’ consumers have been purchasing pre-built systems or laptops.

In a report via Engadget, however, there are positive signs. For the first time in over 5 years, the PC/laptop system market is back in growth!

PC Market is Back on the Up!

With a 4.8 percent year-over-year growth seen in Q4 of 2019, for the year as a whole, sales were up by 0.6%. Admittedly, not a massive number, but it is beginning to show that people are finally beginning to look towards new computers to replace their older models.

There is, however, likely another factor at play here. Namely, the end of Windows 7.

Windows 7 End-Of-Life

With Windows 7 officially entering end-of-life today, it is believed that many consumers have been using this as a reason to purchase a newer PC. Specifically, something that has Windows 10 on it.

Now, you can (of course) largely update any semi-old (say… 5-10 year old) desktop PC to Windows 10 without many problems. For laptops, however, the process can be a little trickier. As such, it is believed that many simply see getting a new one with Windows 10 already installed as the easier option and, for that type of consumer, they’re probably right.

The upward trend will, however, be very encouraging to retailers who have been struggling with declining sales. Who knows, maybe this is the year you buy your next pre-built system or laptop…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!