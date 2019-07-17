PC System Requirements for Remedy’s Control Revealed

Remedy Games‘ Control is a supernatural 3rd person shooter which is coming out next month. It will be an Epic Games Store and its official PC hardware requirements have now been revealed.

Utilizing Remedy’s Northlight Engine, the game will both support DirectX 11 and DirectX 12, giving users some flexibility with the graphics. However, from the official requirement list, it appears that users will need considerably beefy hardware to play it. Even moreso if they want to max it out with NVIDIA-exclusive features.

Can My System Run Control?

Remedy requires users to have at least a GTX 1060 or RX 580 to run at the minimum. Most likely to get a consistent 30fps+ at 1080p. For those using monitors with 21:9 aspect ratio, the good news is that Control will have support for these right out of the gate.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or better

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX580 or better

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: 11

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or better

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti / AMD Radeon VII or better

RAM: 16GB

DirectX: 12

Additional Features: Widescreen support 21:9 / Remappable controls / Uncapped frame-rate / G-Sync / Freesync support

What Do I Need to Play with Ray-Tracing On?

Those minimum and recommended GPUs listed above are of course for non-RTX settings. To actually play the game featuring NVIDIA‘s real-time ray-tracing. You will need at least an RTX 2060 at the minimum. However, you will need at least an RTX 2080 for smooth performance.

Unlike the traditional way of using reflections in games, ray-tracing reflections are based on the exact geometric detail and dynamic lighting of a scene. So we can expect to see organic interactivity and much more realistic immersion.