Perfect Dark is Back with the Release of a Trailer!

It’s been over ten years since we last saw a release from the ‘Perfect Dark‘ gaming franchise, and even then, that was simply a remaster of the original N64 game for the Xbox 360. Put simply, despite practically every game from the series being widely praised (albeit, we’ll concede there hasn’t been many), things had gotten to the point that, at least in my opinion, most presumed that the series was just dead.

Following the release of a new trailer, however, it seems that if you have been holding out some hope, then you’ve just been well rewarded. Yes, it is official, a new ‘Perfect Dark’ is coming!

Perfect Dark

With the trailer, which you can check out below, we’re given a small window into what we can expect from this upcoming gaming release and, on the whole, it does look impressive. – A release from a ‘Rare’ title though? What blasphemy is it?!

Well, taking a more cynical view, it’s my guess that Microsoft hasn’t been entirely happy about how Sony gaming exclusives pretty much swept up all of the major accolades at the 2020 gaming awards. As such, after years of demand from fans, they might finally be willing to start giving us a taste of all the old IPs they own, but to date have done very little with!

When is it Out?

At the time of writing, while Microsoft has confirmed that a new ‘Perfect Dark’ is on the way, they have, perhaps wisely, chosen to not reveal any sort of release date yet. They haven’t even suggested anything in regards to a release year which is perhaps indicative that the new Perfect Dark may not be ready before the end of 2021.

With it almost certainly set to represent an Xbox Series X/S exclusive, however, with PC gamers also probably invited to the party, will this be enough to chip away at the PS5’s dominance in the exclusive field? – Probably not, but hey, at least it’s a start!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!