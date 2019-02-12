Peter Molyneux Teases New Game

Peter Molyneux

If you were to travel back in time around 10-15 years, Peter Molyneux was a thoroughly respected name in the gaming industry. Today, however, his tendencies to over-exaggerate products (or simply abandon them) have done much to tarnish the reputation of the man who (essentially) created some of the most-loved early PC gaming releases.

Just to put these into context, think Syndicate, Theme Park, Magic Carpet and, of course, Populus. Even his early 2000’s days were pretty solid with games such as Black & White. Everything since 2005 has, however, largely been overstated or disappointing on release. Admittedly, he has been trying to get somewhat back on track in recent years, there are perhaps too many out there, however, who simply can’t forgive him for Godus.

It is, therefore, with mixed feelings that I encountered a video showing Peter Molyneux teasing his latest project.

Legacy

The game, known as Legacy, appears to be some form of sandbox industrialist simulator. You start off as a ‘shed’ inventor and look to work your products up to mass production and presumably world domination. It seems, however, that the actions you take will have consequences on the world around you. You can check out the video below for more details!

What Do We Think?

I really wish I could be more enthused about this and with Peter Molyneux on board, you know it has the potential to be great. You do also, however, also know that he is prone to massive exaggerations when it comes to his work. You only need to look to Fable for instances of where his claims fell well short of the reality.

I will, therefore, treat Legacy with interest, but I’m not committing any hype to this just yet. I’m sorry Mr Molyneux, fool me 8 times, shame on me…

What do you think? Do you like the concept of the game? Do you think Peter Molyneux can truly pull off a modern classic? – Let us know in the comments!