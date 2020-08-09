PGA TOUR 2K21 Official PC System Requirements Revealed

2K Games has revealed the official PC system requirements for PGA TOUR 2K21. As you might expect, it’s not the most demanding game out there, but even still, it’s a pretty stunning looking game. Albeit, this is coming from me, who’s favourite golf game is still PGA Tour 3 on the Sega Mega Drive. I’m not even kidding. The new PGA TOUR 2K21 will feature PGA TOUR Career Mode, as well as all the usual licensed courses. It’ll also have better graphics than the Mega Drive (Genesis) too, honest.

At a bare minimum, you’ll want an i5-769, they don’t give an equivalent AMD solution, but I’m betting even and AMD AM3 955 would get the job done. Basically any half modern quad-core is going to breeze it. That being said, just about any CPU from the last five years will easily smash the recommended settings too I would think. It’s also good news for laptop gamers in that respect.

GPU, again, even the plucky GTX 650 with 1GB of RAM is enough. However, you’ll want a GTX 660 or HD 7850 for recommended. Even cheaper APUs should do the trick then.

Still, if you’re eager to play, it’ll hit your screens on August 21st.

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 7×64 / Windows 8.1×64 / Windows 10×64
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-769 @ 2.80GHz or equivalent
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5770 or NVIDIA GTX 650 with 1GB Video Ram
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 12 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device

RECOMMENDED:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 7×64 / Windows 8.1×64 / Windows 10×64
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 CPU @ 3.40GHz or equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GTX 660 with 2GB video RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 12 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device
