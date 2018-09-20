Phanteks Announces Glacier Water Blocks for RTX 2080/2080 Ti

Available in Satin Black or Chrome Mirror

Need a fancy new water block for the fancy new NVIDIA RTX video card? Phanteks has announced their latest Glacier G2080/G2080Ti water block additions which fit these new GeForce GPUs. All of which, just happen to now be available for pre-order via OverlockersUK.

Users can choose between different a satin black or mirror chrome variant, both with digital addressable RGB LEDs. Digital LEDs are superior to +12V analog RGB LEDs since each light can have a different colour than the rest. That means users can get more creative with their colour combinations and have a more organic illumination.

As usual, these blocks use VITON rubber sealing for high durability and resistance to over tightening. The base uses thick copper for optimum heat transfers, and the aluminium covers have chrome plating for a clean finish.

The RGB LED is also readily compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light and Phanteks’ own Digital RGB Controller. The package even includes a tube of PH-NEC thermal compound and thermal pads. So it is read to install out of the box.

How Much are These Phanteks Glacier G2080/G2080Ti Water Blocks?

These Glacier water blocks are now available for pre-order starting at 139.99 GBP via Overclockers UK.