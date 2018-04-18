Phanteks Announces Three New Colours for the Eclipse P300

Phanteks Eclipse P300 with New Colour Options

Phanteks initially released the budget friendly mid-tower chassis called the Eclipse P300 seven months ago. This is the smaller brother to the Eclipse P400, sharing much of the same style and features. It measures 200 x 450 x 400 mm in comparison to the Eclipse P400 which measures 210 x 465 x 470 mm. Despite the low price, it featured a clean tempered-glass panel aesthetic with highly functional features. It even has built-in RGB LED support, compatible with MSI Mystic Light, ASUS Aura Sync and Gigabyte RGB Fusion.

The only downside is that it was only available in a single boring colour: black. Now, Phanteks is announcing three more colour editions for the Eclipse P300. Now, users can choose a white, or a black version with red trim, or a black version with white trim.

What Features Does the Eclipse P300 Have?

Despite the more compact mid-tower size, the Eclipse P300 can fit a 240mm or 280mm radiator at the front. The top area supports a 120 or 140mm fan as well. Although due to the lower height, it is not ideal to mount a radiator in there. The rear ventilation area supports 120mm fans and radiators as well.

As for other component support, users can install CPU coolers up to 160mm tall and VGA cards up to 330mm long. The PSU area and the HDD cage area has a PSU shroud, hiding messy cables underneath. The HDD cage supports two 3.5-inch or two 2.5-inch drives. An additional 2.5-inch drive can be installed behind the motherboard tray. Users can fit in power supplies up to 197mm long comfortably. Since there is no HDD cage on the way in the main chamber, users can install an E-ATX motherboard.

How Much is the Phanteks Eclipse P300?

The Eclipse P300 Colour Edition retails for only £52.99 in the UK, which is the same price as the regular black version.