Phanteks Debuts Glacier RTX Waterblocks for ASUS and Gigabyte

For ASUS Strix and Aorus Xtreme Video Cards

Phanteks is now expanding their Glacier waterblock series offering to extend to non-FE models. Starting with the ASUS Strix and Gigabyte AORUS Xtreme video cards. Furthermore, these can be combined with the new Glacier back-plate, a full aluminum PCB cover available in both Satin Black and Mirror Chrome.

As usual, these Glacier waterblocks use a full-coverage design and make use of Viton O-rings to maintain a quality seal. These seals have high durability and are resistant to over tightening.

The base of the block itself uses thick copper and have nickel plating for optimum heat transfers. Furthermore, it is also available in Satin Black or Mirror Chrome to match the backplate.

Does It have RGB LED?

In addition to quality cooling performance, the Glacier range also offers built-in digital addressable RGB lighting. Moreover, each are compatible with both ASUS Aura SYNC and Gigabyte RGB Fusion.

How Much are these Phanteks Glacier RTX Waterblocks?

Both the ASUS Strix or Gigabyte AORUS Xtreme version are available for pre-order now via OCUK for £139.99.

Each package contains :