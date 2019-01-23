Phanteks Eclipse P600S Hybrid Chassis Now Available

Choose Between Silence and Performance

Phanteks unveiled the Eclipse P600S at CES 2019 last month in Las Vegas. Now it is finally available, giving users a mid-tower chassis that can both be silent and provide high-performance option. Phanteks is calling this a “hybrid” chassis for its adaptability.

In silent mode, weight-reinforced acoustic panels block out unwanted noise. Removing these panels turns the Eclipse P600S into high-performance mode. High-airflow fabric mesh allows air to freely move unobstructed.

Inside, users can fit up to E-ATX motherboards that are 280mm wide. CPU cooler clearance is also generous with up to 190mm height clearance. As for the video card length, it can be up to 435mm long since there are no HDD cages on the way. For those with a custom loop, the front radiator can be up to 95mm thick, while the top radiator can be 65mm thick.

For storage, up to 10x 3.5″ drives can be installed in total but only four are included. As for 2.5″ drives, up to three can be mounted.

How Much is the Phanteks Eclipse P600S?

The Eclipse P600S has an MSRP of £134.99, and will be available in three colour options: Satin Black, Anthracite Grey and Glacier White. All of these have a tempered glass side panel, but a cheaper non-windowed panel will also be available soon for £127.99.