Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P350X Chassis

/ 57 mins ago

Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P350X Chassis

New Addition to the Eclipse Series

Phanteks is announcing the availability of the new Eclipse P350X enclosure. The chassis is designed with high-performance in mind. That is despite the relatively compact mid-tower size. It measures 200 x 450 x 455mm and is made of steel and ABS with a tempered glass side panel.

Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P350X Chassis

Since it has no drive cages on the way, it can support E-ATX size motherboards. Otherwise, users can also mount a 240mm or 280mm radiator at the front intake. Additional 2x 120 or 2x140mm fan mounting option is also available at the top.

The main motherboard chamber is isolated from the lower PSU chamber with a shroud. It has room for two 3.5” drives in the lower chamber and has room for two 2.5” drives behind the motherboard tray. The lack of drive cages also allows for graphics cards up to 400mm long to be installed. As long as no thick radiator is on the way at the front. Maximum CPU cooler height support for those who prefer traditional air cooling is 160mm.

Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P350X Chassis

It also has built-in RGB LED integration with MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASUS Aura Sync. Two front accents and a sliver across the PSU shroud divide in particular illuminate into whatever the user wishes.  The digital RGB LED control is part of the front IO and can be expanded with digital RGB accessories.

How Much is the Phanteks Eclipse P350X Case?

Two models are available, one with a black motherboard tray and the other with a white motherboard tray. Both are $69.99 USD.

Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P350X Chassis

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja