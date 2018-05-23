Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P350X Chassis

New Addition to the Eclipse Series

Phanteks is announcing the availability of the new Eclipse P350X enclosure. The chassis is designed with high-performance in mind. That is despite the relatively compact mid-tower size. It measures 200 x 450 x 455mm and is made of steel and ABS with a tempered glass side panel.

Since it has no drive cages on the way, it can support E-ATX size motherboards. Otherwise, users can also mount a 240mm or 280mm radiator at the front intake. Additional 2x 120 or 2x140mm fan mounting option is also available at the top.

The main motherboard chamber is isolated from the lower PSU chamber with a shroud. It has room for two 3.5” drives in the lower chamber and has room for two 2.5” drives behind the motherboard tray. The lack of drive cages also allows for graphics cards up to 400mm long to be installed. As long as no thick radiator is on the way at the front. Maximum CPU cooler height support for those who prefer traditional air cooling is 160mm.

It also has built-in RGB LED integration with MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASUS Aura Sync. Two front accents and a sliver across the PSU shroud divide in particular illuminate into whatever the user wishes. The digital RGB LED control is part of the front IO and can be expanded with digital RGB accessories.

How Much is the Phanteks Eclipse P350X Case?

Two models are available, one with a black motherboard tray and the other with a white motherboard tray. Both are $69.99 USD.