Phanteks Launches its New Eclipse P360A Chassis

Phanteks has today announced the launch of a brand new case to the Eclipse Series, the P360A. Like all other “A” edition chassis designs, the P360A features the Ultra-fine Performance Mesh front panel and also includes 2x 120 mm D-RGB PWM fans upfront to provide high airflow performance.

Coming to the market at a remarkably low price, many are already touting this to be the new champion of budget-focused chassis designs!

Phanteks Eclipse P360A Chassis

The Phanteks Ultra-fine Performance Mesh front panel features 1 mm perforations, which balances exceptional airflow and effective dust filtration. Compatible with the new RTX 30 series cards, powerful gaming systems can be created in the P360A with support for the most powerful GPUs mounted horizontally or vertically with the optional Vertical GPU Bracket kit. Additionally, the P360A supports 240/280 radiators and has plenty of room for SSD and HDD storage.

The P360A is designed with a refined D-RGB light trim on the side. Like all of Phanteks’ lighting products, this can be easily controlled with the integrated D-RGB controller that comes with software free pre-programmed lighting effects, or synchronized with compatible motherboards if desired.

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch of the Eclipse P360A, Phanteks has confirmed that it will hit retailers imminently with an expected retail price of:

Eclipse P360A Digitial RGB (Black) – $69.99 / €69,90 / £64.99

Eclipse P360A Digital RGB (White) – $69.99 / €69,90 / £64.99

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new case design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!