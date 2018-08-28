Phanteks Launches New Flagship Mid-Tower Evolv X Chassis

Can’t Stop Evolution

Phanteks is improving upon their highly popular Evolv chassis with the new Evolv X. It features all the features users loved about the original, and adds new innovations. This includes enhanced cooling capabilities in the form of more intakes and better designed exhausts.

Installation is also much easier, with several convenient additions for different kinds of builders. Radiators up to 420mm or 360mm can fit comfortably. It even has an integrated fill and drain ports alongside a modular radiator bracket for water-cooling. All while still retaining the signature Evolv look that users love.

Also new in the Evolv X, is the ability to run a dual-system in a mid-tower frame. This is not a new concept for Phanteks, but it is new for the mid-tower Evolv. Through an ITX upgrade kit, users will be able to take advantage of this design.

Does it Have Tempered Glass and RGB LED?

Of course it does. The front panel has built-in addressable digital RGB LEDs, providing a glowing backlight. The front IO will also provide controls for this. The side panels are dual-hinged tempered glass as well.

What About Storage?

While cases made it easier for liquid cooling enthusiasts over the past few years, they did so in the expense of fewer storage. With the Evolv X however, users can fit 10x HDD and 9X SSD with multiple mount positions. This is the maximum configuration, but the default has 6x SSD and 4x HDD caddies included.

How Much is the Phanteks Evolv X Chassis?

It is now available for pre-order from Overclockers UK for £209.99.