Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P500A PC Case
Mike Sanders / 1 hour ago
Phanteks has today announced the release of the Eclipse P500A, a new addition to the high airflow performance Eclipse lineup, and alongside it the release of the new SK PWM fans.
The P500A is a premium mid-tower that delivers high airflow performance with style. It features the same Ultra-Fine Performance mesh front panel as the award-winning P400A and P300A cases known for its high airflow. The Ultra-Fine Performance mesh is engineered using an advanced sheet metal technique from Phanteks that enables high-density perforations of just 1 mm to ensure effective dust-filtering and maximum airflow.
Phanteks Eclipse P500A
The P500A’s versatile interior layout offers high-end features such as extensive air/water cooling solution (up to 420 mm radiators), massive storage capabilities (up to 10 HDDs and 3 SSDs) and even dual system support (requires PH-ITXKT_R01 & Revolt X power supply). The P500A comes with a hinged tempered glass side panel to showcase all your components and easy to remove for easier installation or maintenance. With a rich feature set and flexible interior, it’s the perfect chassis for people demanding more than the standard mainstream with options for future expansion.
Specifications
Where Can I Learn More?
In announcing the launch, while the chassis design comes with the SK fans as standard, they are also available to purchase separately. Phanteks has confirmed the following MSRPs.
- P500A (Base model, Black) – $99.99 / €99.90 / £94.99
- P500A D-RGB (Black) – $129.99 / €129.90 / £119.99
- P500A D-RGB (White) – $129.99 / €129.90 / £119.99
Fans:
- SK 120 PWM – $7.99 / €7.90 / £7.99
- SK 140 PWM – $8.99 / €8.90 / £8.99
- SK 120 DRGB – $12.99 / €12.90 / £11.99
- SK 140 DRGB – $14.99 / €14.90 / £13.99
- SK 120 DRGB 3Pack – $34.99 / €34.90 / £32.99
- SK 140 DRGB 3Pack – $39.99 / €39.90 / £37.99
If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official Phanteks P500A product website via the link here!
