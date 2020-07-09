Phanteks Launches the Eclipse P500A PC Case

Phanteks has today announced the release of the Eclipse P500A, a new addition to the high airflow performance Eclipse lineup, and alongside it the release of the new SK PWM fans.

The P500A is a premium mid-tower that delivers high airflow performance with style. It features the same Ultra-Fine Performance mesh front panel as the award-winning P400A and P300A cases known for its high airflow. The Ultra-Fine Performance mesh is engineered using an advanced sheet metal technique from Phanteks that enables high-density perforations of just 1 mm to ensure effective dust-filtering and maximum airflow.

Phanteks Eclipse P500A

The P500A’s versatile interior layout offers high-end features such as extensive air/water cooling solution (up to 420 mm radiators), massive storage capabilities (up to 10 HDDs and 3 SSDs) and even dual system support (requires PH-ITXKT_R01 & Revolt X power supply). The P500A comes with a hinged tempered glass side panel to showcase all your components and easy to remove for easier installation or maintenance. With a rich feature set and flexible interior, it’s the perfect chassis for people demanding more than the standard mainstream with options for future expansion.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch, while the chassis design comes with the SK fans as standard, they are also available to purchase separately. Phanteks has confirmed the following MSRPs.

P500A (Base model, Black) – $99.99 / €99.90 / £94.99

P500A D-RGB (Black) – $129.99 / €129.90 / £119.99

P500A D-RGB (White) – $129.99 / €129.90 / £119.99

Fans:

SK 120 PWM – $7.99 / €7.90 / £7.99

SK 140 PWM – $8.99 / €8.90 / £8.99

SK 120 DRGB – $12.99 / €12.90 / £11.99

SK 140 DRGB – $14.99 / €14.90 / £13.99

SK 120 DRGB 3Pack – $34.99 / €34.90 / £32.99

SK 140 DRGB 3Pack – $39.99 / €39.90 / £37.99

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official Phanteks P500A product website via the link here!

