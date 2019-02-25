Phanteks P600S Mid-Tower Chassis Review – Premium Just Got Affordable

Phanteks P600S

Phanteks are one of the most loved chassis brands out there. We think they’ve created some of the finest PC cases on the market today! However, some of them are a few years old now, such as the fantastic Enthoo Luxe Elite, and the tremendous Enthoo Evolv ATX. However, their P-series has gone from affordable to fantastic over the years, and the new P600S looks set to be the king of the range.

We first saw this chassis at CES 2019, and we were pretty impressed with what we saw there. However, opinions can change when you get one home, so I’m eager to bust this box open and take a much closer look at what Phanteks have to offer. Of course, I’m still fairly confident that they can deliver.

Features

Superbly designed and crafted Midi-Tower supporting motherboards up to E-ATX

Supports a dual-system with the help of an optional bracket

Tempered glass side door for easy access

Integrated insulating material, removable for improved airflow if preferred

3 x 140 mm fans pre-installed; a total of 6 x 140 mm and 7 x 120 mm fans possible

Radiators up to 420 mm compatible

Supports GPUs up to 435 mm long, vertical installation optional, CPU coolers up to 190 mm

4 x 3,5- and 3 x 2,5″ slots, up to 10 x 3,5 slots available

I/O Panel with 1 x USB 3.1 Type C- and 2 x USB 3.0 Type A

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Phanteks product page here.

What Phanteks Had to Say

“The Eclipse P600S is designed to bring you the best of two worlds. A hybrid forged between silent and high-performance chassis. Find the optimal configuration in any situation by switching between quiet or performance mode. Designed with effective soundproofing panels and Phanteks’ new high airflow fabric, the Eclipse P600S offers the full potential of two opposites, minimum noise and maximum airflow.”

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

Everything is very nicely packaged. There’s a huge component box here, containing all the usual bits and bobs.

It includes a lovely sorting box for all the screws, some modular drive mounts, and various covers and mounts for your hardware.

The chassis box is very well protected too, with thick foam layers and reinforced cardboard.

All magnetic panels are taped down in transit.

And there are two layers of plastic on the glass to keep it nice and clean.