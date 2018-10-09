Phanteks Revolt Pro PSU Now Available for Pre-Order

Another Dual-System PSU

Phanteks announced their Revolt X dual-system PSU last month. Now they are announcing the Revolt Pro. It is also a dual-system PSU, but it brings to the market a patented power combo technology. The Phanteks Revolt Pro allows users to expand it’s power output. Furthermore, it offers configurations to provide a fail safe redundancy simply by adding it to a second PSU.

The Phanteks Revolt Pro PSU uses a state-of-the-art PCB design. Inside, it features Japanese 105° capacitors and cable-free internal connections to increase efficiency and ensure reliability. It also offers a hybrid mode for low noise output, allowing it to operate completely fan-less under 40% load. Which basically means it will be noise-free for the majority of the time.

As for efficiency, it comes with 80 Plus Gold rating compared to the Revolt X which is an 80 Plus Platinum power supply unit.

How Much is the Phanteks Revolt Pro PSU?

The Revolt Pro is available in 850W and 1000W 80+ Gold power supply units. The 850W output model has a starting price of £122.99, while the 1000W output model starts at £142.99.

Both come with a 12-year warranty and are available for pre-order via Overclockers UK.