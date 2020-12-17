Phanteks Unveils its ‘Glacier One’ AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

Phanteks has today announced their very first all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, the Glacier One 240MP, 240MPH, 280MP, and 360MP. Developed in collaboration with Asetek, they are capable of cooling powerful CPUs while operating silently.

The Glacier One is optimized to offer a noise-performance ratio that is best in class with the new silent Phanteks MP fans that now have a higher maximum RPM (2000-2200RPM). The new 120/140 MP PWM fans are premium cooling fans designed with radiators and heatsinks in mind and will also be available separately with the Glacier One launch.

Phanteks ‘Glacier One’ Coolers

The Glacier One coolers feature a tempered glass infinity mirror pump cap with smooth D-RGB lighting integration. There is also a white edition, the 240MPH, that comes with additional white HALOS D-RGB fan frames to light up the MP fans. The full cover pump cap has a low-profile design that can be mounted magnetically to the pump module to cover all mounting parts, which creates a clean and integrated appearance with the motherboard. Installation is a breeze thanks to the pre-filled all-in-one solution, better clearances, flexible braided tubing and Phanteks Tube Clips that help route the tubing and fan cables for a clean PC interior.

Cooled by Asetek, the new Glacier One is powered by the highly reliable Gen7 pump from Asetek. With their technical expertise and many years of experience, the Gen7 pump ensures reliable operation and cooling performance. With the new Glacier One all-in-one liquid CPU coolers and the new MP PWM fans, Phanteks now offers a ready-to-use water cooling solution with a wide range of options for all chassis types.

Price & Availability

Set to hit retailers imminently, Phanteks has confirmed the following MSRP (model specific):

Glacier One 240 MP – Black – $124.99 / €124.90 / £114.99

Glacier One 240 MPH – White – $149.99 / €149.90 / £134.99

Glacier One 280 MP – Black – $139.99 / €139.90 / £129.99

Glacier One 360 MP – Black – $169.99 / €169.90 / £154.99

120 MP PWM Fan – Black / Black-White / White: $14.99 / €14.90 / £13.99

140 MP PWM Fan – Black / Black-White: $16.99 / €16.90 / £15.99

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!