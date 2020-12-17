Phanteks Unveils its ‘Glacier One’ AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

/ 15 mins ago
Phanteks 'Glacier One' AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

Phanteks has today announced their very first all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, the Glacier One 240MP, 240MPH, 280MP, and 360MP. Developed in collaboration with Asetek, they are capable of cooling powerful CPUs while operating silently.

The Glacier One is optimized to offer a noise-performance ratio that is best in class with the new silent Phanteks MP fans that now have a higher maximum RPM (2000-2200RPM). The new 120/140 MP PWM fans are premium cooling fans designed with radiators and heatsinks in mind and will also be available separately with the Glacier One launch.

Phanteks 'Glacier One' AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

Phanteks ‘Glacier One’ Coolers

The Glacier One coolers feature a tempered glass infinity mirror pump cap with smooth D-RGB lighting integration. There is also a white edition, the 240MPH, that comes with additional white HALOS D-RGB fan frames to light up the MP fans. The full cover pump cap has a low-profile design that can be mounted magnetically to the pump module to cover all mounting parts, which creates a clean and integrated appearance with the motherboard. Installation is a breeze thanks to the pre-filled all-in-one solution, better clearances, flexible braided tubing and Phanteks Tube Clips that help route the tubing and fan cables for a clean PC interior.

Phanteks 'Glacier One' AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

Cooled by Asetek, the new Glacier One is powered by the highly reliable Gen7 pump from Asetek. With their technical expertise and many years of experience, the Gen7 pump ensures reliable operation and cooling performance. With the new Glacier One all-in-one liquid CPU coolers and the new MP PWM fans, Phanteks now offers a ready-to-use water cooling solution with a wide range of options for all chassis types.

Phanteks 'Glacier One' AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

Price & Availability

Set to hit retailers imminently, Phanteks has confirmed the following MSRP (model specific):

  • Glacier One 240 MP – Black – $124.99 / €124.90 / £114.99
  • Glacier One 240 MPH – White – $149.99 / €149.90 / £134.99
  • Glacier One 280 MP – Black – $139.99 / €139.90 / £129.99
  • Glacier One 360 MP – Black – $169.99 / €169.90 / £154.99
  • 120 MP PWM Fan – Black / Black-White / White: $14.99 / €14.90 / £13.99
  • 140 MP PWM Fan – Black / Black-White: $16.99 / €16.90 / £15.99

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend