Almost a month after the launch of Phantom Blade Zero, S-Game is preparing to release a new update for its action RPG. The developers have shared the official patch notes for version 1.0304629, which will arrive on November 28 for PS5 and PC with a download size of 7 GB.

Among the main additions is a new section in the settings dedicated to combat assistance, allowing players to customize how the camera behaves during fights. The automatic target-locking system has also been improved, while those playing Phantom Blade Zero on PC will be able to adjust the sensitivity of target switching using the mouse.

What’s New in the Phantom Blade Zero Patch

S-Game has also worked on the protagonist’s movement around rocks, steps, and and gentle slopes, while revising how certain weapons and abilities work. Several bugs that could seriously affect combat balance have also been fixed, as in some cases they allowed players to wipe out most enemies with a single use of an ability.

On the technical side, the developers have managed to reduce RAM and VRAM usage, with particularly noticeable benefits during cinematic sequences and in snowy environments. Performance has also been improved in certain areas and some boss fights, while reducing stuttering caused by specific visual effects.

The update also includes numerous fixes related to story progression, mission completion, achievement unlocks, and New Game+ mode.

Ahead of the release of the Phantom Blade Zero update, S-Game recommends that PC users remove any third-party mods. If crashes or stuttering issues occur after installing the patch, players should also clear their shader cache.

In related news, Phantom Blade Zero has sold over 4 million copies across platforms.