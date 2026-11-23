The Denuvo protection system has been cracked in Phantom Blade Zero just a few weeks after its official release on PC, making it one of the most talked-about targets for piracy groups.

This was carried out by a well-known cracker identified as voices38, who managed to bypass the security protection of the action RPG developed by S-Game. The modified version bypasses Denuvo and is now circulating online. This has once again brought attention to the ongoing efforts by Irdeto, the company behind Denuvo, to identify those responsible for cracking games protected by its technology.

Phantom Blade Zero Has Its Denuvo Protection Cracked Less Than a Month After Release

The rise of piracy targeting this type of software has sparked an intense debate about its effectiveness, as publishers usually prioritize protection during the period immediately after launch. It is worth noting that the game has maintained a strong player base, with more than 200,000 daily players, and has sold over 4 million copies across platforms, according to figures reported earlier in November. This is a remarkable success for an action game.

In this context, Irdeto has taken legal action in US courts in an attempt to identify those behind these cracks. The company has requested subpoenas from platforms such as Discord, Reddit, and Valve to obtain information that could reveal their identities and locations. The legal action, initiated on September 14, came amid a series of attacks targeting other major games in the industry, including Star Wars: Galactic Racer and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

On the other hand, several PC users had previously pointed out that the DRM was causing performance problems and stuttering. Although the game stands out for its visual quality, the constant hardware checks performed by the anti-piracy system can negatively affect FPS on computers, leading to criticism about the actual usefulness of these security measures. While they protect games from piracy, they also harm paying customers by affecting performance. This is a debate that remains unresolved even after so many years of Denuvo’s existence.